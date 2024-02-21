All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers up marginally in January compared to December

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of January, 2024 increased by 1 point each to stand at 1258 and 1268 points respectively. The major contribution towards rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from miscellaneous group to the extent of 1.57 and 1.55 points and fuel and light group to the extent of 1.16 and 1.10 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of medicines, doctors' fees, barber charges, washing soap, cinema tickets, firewood, etc. There had been a mixed trend in the indices of constituent States. For both CPI-AL and CPI-RL, ten states experienced a decrease in index while one state saw no change in index.

In the case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 9 States, a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 10 states and remained same for 1 state. Tamil Nadu with 1470 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 970 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 9 states, a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 10 states and remained same in 1 state. Andhra Pradesh with 1454 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1020 points stood at the bottom.

