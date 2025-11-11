All Time Plastics drops after Q2 PAT tumbles 69% YoY to Rs 4 cr

All Time Plastics declined 5.87% to Rs 282.05 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 68.6% to Rs 4.22 crore despite 12.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 147.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 68.5% YoY to Rs 5.74 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

Total expenses increased 26.31% to Rs 143.42 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 113.55 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs (up 4.33% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 14.39 crore (up 28.37% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 50 crore (up 1772.66% YoY) during the periods under review.