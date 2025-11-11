Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All Time Plastics drops after Q2 PAT tumbles 69% YoY to Rs 4 cr

All Time Plastics drops after Q2 PAT tumbles 69% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
All Time Plastics declined 5.87% to Rs 282.05 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 68.6% to Rs 4.22 crore despite 12.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 147.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 68.5% YoY to Rs 5.74 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

Total expenses increased 26.31% to Rs 143.42 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 113.55 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs (up 4.33% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 14.39 crore (up 28.37% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 50 crore (up 1772.66% YoY) during the periods under review.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 33.5% to Rs 17.03 crore despite 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 305.38 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

All Time Plastics primarily operates as a white-label manufacturer, producing consumer ware products for business clients who market these goods under their own brand names following a business-to-business (B2B) model. In addition to its white-label operations, the company also distributes products directly to consumers under its proprietary, All Time brand, catering to the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

