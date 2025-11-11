Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sequent Scientific allots 11,86,700 equity shares under ESOP

Sequent Scientific allots 11,86,700 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sequent Scientific has allotted 11,86,700 equity shares under ESOP on 11 November 2025. Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 50,35,25,296 consisting of 25,17,62,648 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to Rs. 50,58,98,696 consisting of 25,29,49,348 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

Bharat Forge gains as Q2 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 299 cr

RateGain Travel Tech slides after Q2 PAT drops 2% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Power Mech Projects Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 75 cr

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story