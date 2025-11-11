Sequent Scientific allots 11,86,700 equity shares under ESOP

Sequent Scientific has allotted 11,86,700 equity shares under ESOP on 11 November 2025. Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 50,35,25,296 consisting of 25,17,62,648 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to Rs. 50,58,98,696 consisting of 25,29,49,348 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

