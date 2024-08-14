Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 3812.81 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 95.62% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 3812.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3271.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

