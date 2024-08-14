Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 25.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.22% to Rs 151.25 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 25.19% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.22% to Rs 151.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales151.25178.40 -15 OPM %18.2119.13 -PBDT37.6243.77 -14 PBT34.7841.30 -16 NP25.2133.70 -25
