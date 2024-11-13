Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit rises 51.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.07% to Rs 4301.09 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics rose 51.60% to Rs 33.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 4301.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3306.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4301.093306.863.133.57121.40114.0414.657.3533.1121.84

