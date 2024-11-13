Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit rises 51.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 30.07% to Rs 4301.09 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics rose 51.60% to Rs 33.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 4301.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3306.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4301.093306.86 30 OPM %3.133.57 -PBDT121.40114.04 6 PBT14.657.35 99 NP33.1121.84 52

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

