Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 25.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 131.43 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech declined 25.25% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 131.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales131.43112.36 17 OPM %23.4522.61 -PBDT29.5327.08 9 PBT19.4119.51 -1 NP12.1416.24 -25

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

