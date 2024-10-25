Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 25.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 131.43 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech declined 25.25% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 131.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.131.43112.3623.4522.6129.5327.0819.4119.5112.1416.24

