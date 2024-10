Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 19.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.86% to Rs 506.88 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 19.72% to Rs 95.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 118.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.86% to Rs 506.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 595.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.506.88595.3626.5128.07142.55172.06127.46158.9395.32118.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News