Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 16.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 1786.25 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 16.25% to Rs 283.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 338.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 1786.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1570.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1786.251570.9323.1430.48457.15520.12371.98454.33283.51338.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News