Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 11.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 11.57% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.74% to Rs 598.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 641.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.598.33641.5411.2111.9259.6068.8845.8856.2735.0139.59

