Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 47.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.73% to Rs 571.30 croreNet profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 47.33% to Rs 360.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 244.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.73% to Rs 571.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 397.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales571.30397.48 44 OPM %65.5360.73 -PBDT493.48317.58 55 PBT486.05310.39 57 NP360.10244.41 47
