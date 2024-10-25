Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 47.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
Sales rise 43.73% to Rs 571.30 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 47.33% to Rs 360.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 244.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.73% to Rs 571.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 397.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales571.30397.48 44 OPM %65.5360.73 -PBDT493.48317.58 55 PBT486.05310.39 57 NP360.10244.41 47

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

