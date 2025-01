Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 76.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 139.46 crore

Net profit of Alldigi Tech rose 76.91% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 139.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 119.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.139.46119.7923.2625.5235.0530.2624.4720.9619.9211.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News