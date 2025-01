Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 32.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 516.40 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 32.33% to Rs 63.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 516.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 468.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.516.40468.0216.4613.8093.8470.9685.5263.1263.5748.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News