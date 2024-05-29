Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 105.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.05% to Rs 100.83 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 105.75% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.05% to Rs 100.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.90% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 332.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 422.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

100.8375.22332.16422.389.999.289.388.558.346.0124.0930.372.531.243.1012.791.790.872.199.48

