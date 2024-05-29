Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 105.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 34.05% to Rs 100.83 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 105.75% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.05% to Rs 100.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.90% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 332.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 422.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales100.8375.22 34 332.16422.38 -21 OPM %9.999.28 -9.388.55 - PBDT8.346.01 39 24.0930.37 -21 PBT2.531.24 104 3.1012.79 -76 NP1.790.87 106 2.199.48 -77

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

