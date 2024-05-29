Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 105.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.05% to Rs 100.83 croreNet profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 105.75% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.05% to Rs 100.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.90% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 332.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 422.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News