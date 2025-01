Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 0.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 414.19 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 0.45% to Rs 62.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 414.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 344.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.414.19344.9881.2386.3886.6885.3580.7080.9562.5662.28

