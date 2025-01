K&R Rail Engineering consolidated net profit rises 518.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.60% to Rs 152.21 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering rose 518.27% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 152.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 145.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.152.21145.526.831.0010.712.309.881.486.431.04

