Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 19.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.21% to Rs 574.48 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 19.15% to Rs 234.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 289.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 574.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 530.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

