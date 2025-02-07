Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 239.14 points or 0.85% at 28475.26 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.06%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.76%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.7%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.7%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.74%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.6%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.72%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.47%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 411.42 or 0.81% at 50094.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 54.42 points or 0.37% at 14843.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.05 points or 0.01% at 23606.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 78008.28.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 1805 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

