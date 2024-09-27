Alpa Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Vaswani Industries Ltd, FCS Software Solutions Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Zee Media Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2024.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd spiked 15.89% to Rs 128 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 78903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49367 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd soared 12.94% to Rs 58.91. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45791 shares in the past one month.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd surged 12.39% to Rs 3.81. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 108.24. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49229 shares in the past one month.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 20.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

