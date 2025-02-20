Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 48.17% to Rs 77.54 crore

Net loss of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.17% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales77.54149.61 -48 OPM %86.9087.24 -PBDT-17.3033.02 PL PBT-17.3033.02 PL NP-14.5024.63 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elan Imperial Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,600 cr

Benchmarks decline for 3rd day; VIX tumbles 4.78%; financial services shares drop

Nifty February futures trade at premium

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story