Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net loss of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 14.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.17% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.77.54149.6186.9087.24-17.3033.02-17.3033.02-14.5024.63

