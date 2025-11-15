Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.18% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net loss of Alphageo (India) reported to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 72.18% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.2018.69-78.278.08-3.115.33-7.521.97-5.721.77

