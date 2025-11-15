Shree Vasu Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.76% to Rs 55.97 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.76% to Rs 55.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.9734.6024.3023.539.995.681.50-0.151.22-0.05

