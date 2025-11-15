Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 65.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 52.64 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 65.81% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.52.6439.355.176.124.202.883.472.132.571.55

