Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Thirani Projects rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.260.2061.5430.000.080.060.080.060.080.06

