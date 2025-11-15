Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 33.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 74.71 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers rose 33.49% to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 74.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.7162.6615.6315.8811.8310.1711.509.908.616.45

