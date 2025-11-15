Auri Grow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.36% to Rs 8.00 crore

Net loss of Auri Grow India reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 90.36% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.0083.03-0.381.11-0.240.88-0.390.77-0.290.70

