Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Alphageo (India) reported to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 267.49% to Rs 51.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.08% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.61% to Rs 98.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

