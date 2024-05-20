Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 20 2024
Sales decline 22.54% to Rs 35.75 crore

Net loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.54% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.29% to Rs 148.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.7546.15 -23 148.10200.92 -26 OPM %-40.1410.05 --17.20-4.17 - PBDT-11.743.56 PL -26.14-12.82 -104 PBT-12.593.18 PL -29.61-15.28 -94 NP-8.742.34 PL -20.82-10.80 -93

May 20 2024

