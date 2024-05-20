Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit declines 38.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit declines 38.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 397.07% to Rs 25.45 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech declined 38.03% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 397.07% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.18% to Rs 6.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 171.22% to Rs 55.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.455.12 397 55.6020.50 171 OPM %0.20-82.03 --35.58-73.12 - PBDT5.9414.24 -58 15.0362.33 -76 PBT4.7813.15 -64 10.5358.25 -82 NP3.345.39 -38 6.3737.88 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Oswal Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Oswal Green Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Paytm's asset quality metrics remain steady, increase in number of lending partners to support steady growth in medium-term: Motilal Oswal

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 72.38% in the March 2024 quarter

JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 48.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story