Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit declines 38.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 397.07% to Rs 25.45 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech declined 38.03% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 397.07% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.18% to Rs 6.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 171.22% to Rs 55.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

