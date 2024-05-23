Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 26.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 26.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 106.16% to Rs 17.75 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys declined 26.52% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 106.16% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.41% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.66% to Rs 53.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.758.61 106 53.9222.22 143 OPM %8.6821.25 -11.2624.03 - PBDT1.611.77 -9 7.115.58 27 PBT1.571.75 -10 6.995.47 28 NP0.971.32 -27 4.143.41 21

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

