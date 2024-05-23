Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 26.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 106.16% to Rs 17.75 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys declined 26.52% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 106.16% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.41% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.66% to Rs 53.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

17.758.6153.9222.228.6821.2511.2624.031.611.777.115.581.571.756.995.470.971.324.143.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News