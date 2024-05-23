Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yash Chemex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yash Chemex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 35.91% to Rs 24.97 crore

Net loss of Yash Chemex reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.91% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 94.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.9738.96 -36 94.9185.33 11 OPM %-17.020.44 --0.03-0.08 - PBDT-4.150.89 PL 0.044.84 -99 PBT-4.180.87 PL -0.074.72 PL NP-2.470.58 PL -0.272.79 PL

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

