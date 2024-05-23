Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 8.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.04% to Rs 45.66 croreNet profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 8.78% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.04% to Rs 45.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.93% to Rs 15.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.62% to Rs 155.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News