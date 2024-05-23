Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 8.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Vertoz Advertising consolidated net profit rises 8.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 33.04% to Rs 45.66 crore

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 8.78% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.04% to Rs 45.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.93% to Rs 15.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.62% to Rs 155.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.6634.32 33 155.3782.81 88 OPM %14.5618.82 -13.8320.59 - PBDT6.645.69 17 21.5316.54 30 PBT3.725.05 -26 15.8413.92 14 NP4.464.10 9 15.7811.04 43

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

