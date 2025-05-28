Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 17.52% to Rs 14.64 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 10.31% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.39% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.58% to Rs 77.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.6417.75 -18 77.9653.92 45 OPM %11.618.68 -8.8111.26 - PBDT1.761.61 9 8.577.11 21 PBT1.721.57 10 8.446.99 21 NP1.070.97 10 4.864.14 17

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

