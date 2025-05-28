Machhar Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.44% to Rs 4.01 croreNet profit of Machhar Industries declined 80.95% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.44% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 15.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
