Integra Essentia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 99.94 crore

Net loss of Integra Essentia reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 99.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.11% to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.31% to Rs 441.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales99.9493.31 7 441.73277.27 59 OPM %0.040.23 -1.161.76 - PBDT1.877.39 -75 10.0822.82 -56 PBT0.846.45 -87 6.2219.11 -67 NP-0.055.93 PL 3.8415.43 -75

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

