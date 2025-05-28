Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 75.31 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 45.99% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 75.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.20% to Rs 26.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 237.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales75.3157.40 31 237.84202.55 17 OPM %17.0123.57 -17.1519.14 - PBDT13.3912.42 8 41.3634.45 20 PBT11.3410.72 6 33.3927.59 21 NP10.006.85 46 26.8422.33 20

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

