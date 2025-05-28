Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 75.31 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 45.99% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 75.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.20% to Rs 26.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 237.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

75.3157.40237.84202.5517.0123.5717.1519.1413.3912.4241.3634.4511.3410.7233.3927.5910.006.8526.8422.33

