Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 75.31 croreNet profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 45.99% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 75.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.20% to Rs 26.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 237.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
