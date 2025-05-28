Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 25.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 44.88 crore

Net profit of Maximus International declined 25.82% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.39% to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 156.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

