Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 20.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.91% to Rs 11.11 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 20.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.91% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.1116.08 -31 OPM %11.167.96 -PBDT0.800.79 1 PBT0.540.65 -17 NP0.490.62 -21
