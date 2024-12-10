Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 27.68% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 39.53% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.68% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.4313.04 -28 OPM %9.7614.11 -PBDT0.901.31 -31 PBT0.641.14 -44 NP0.520.86 -40

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

