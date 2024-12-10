DCG Cables & Wires consolidated net profit rises 94.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.58% to Rs 39.42 croreNet profit of DCG Cables & Wires rose 94.71% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.58% to Rs 39.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales39.4228.04 41 OPM %12.9611.13 -PBDT4.662.50 86 PBT4.372.27 93 NP3.311.70 95
