DCG Cables & Wires consolidated net profit rises 94.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.58% to Rs 39.42 crore

Net profit of DCG Cables & Wires rose 94.71% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.58% to Rs 39.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.4228.0412.9611.134.662.504.372.273.311.70

