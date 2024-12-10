Stock Alert: Metropolis Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, NHPC, Lemon Tree Hotels

PVR Inox, RBL Bank, Granules India and Manappuram Finance shares were banned from F&O trading on 10 December 2024.

Stocks to Watch:

Metropolis Healthcares board approved the acquisition of 100% stake in Core Diagnostics for total consideration of Rs 246.8 crore. This strategic acquisition will enhance Metropolis capabilities in advanced cancer testing, while deepening its presence in Northern and Eastern India and driving market share expansion in the specialized segment across the country.

Bharat Electronics has received additional orders worth Rs 634 crore, including maintenance of the Aakash missile system, Telescopic sights for guns, communication equipment, jammers, electronic voting machines , test stations, spares and services. With these orders, the company has now accumulated a total of Rs 8,828 crore in orders for the current financial year.

NHPCs board will meet on 12 December 2024 to consider a revised borrowing plant for raising debt during FY25, including raising funds through issuance of bonds upto Rs 2,600 crore in one or more tranches via private placement as part of the borrowingplany for FY25.

JSW Steel has reported consolidated crude steel production for November at 23.23 lakh tonnes, up 5% compared to the year-ago period. India operations production was higher by7% YoY, with capacity utilization for November at 94% for India Operations.

GE Vernova T&D India has received an order worth Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Power fro the supply and supervision of 765KV power transmission and reactors for the khawda project.

Lemon Tree Hotel has signed a License Agreement for a Lemon Tree Resort in Mirik, West Bengal. The property will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY28.

Isgec Heavy Engineerings non material subsidiary, Isgec Investments Pte Singapore has entered into sale and purchase agreement with Triumph Excel to sell its entire shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Bioeq Energy Holdings One, Cayman Islands, for $10 million (Rs 84.5 crore).

