Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.43% to Rs 35.07 crore

Net profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 30.88% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.43% to Rs 35.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.0727.5218.8821.116.334.856.154.764.453.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News