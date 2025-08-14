MSTC standalone net profit rises 9.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 77.43 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 9.54% to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 77.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.77.4369.0458.9657.8261.8856.7959.6354.4844.3240.46

