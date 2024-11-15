Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.78 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Alps Industries reported to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.00.990-42.42-15.77-13.92-15.77-13.92-15.78-13.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News