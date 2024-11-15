Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit rises 264.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.15% to Rs 13.17 croreNet profit of Asian Tea & Exports rose 264.29% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.15% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.178.83 49 OPM %3.57-9.40 -PBDT0.640.18 256 PBT0.560.15 273 NP0.510.14 264
