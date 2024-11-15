Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.78% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 8.06% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.78% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.8317.18-11.90-5.596.246.125.064.904.795.21

