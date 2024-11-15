Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 42.78% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 8.06% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.78% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.8317.18 -43 OPM %-11.90-5.59 -PBDT6.246.12 2 PBT5.064.90 3 NP4.795.21 -8

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

