Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 1812.00% to Rs 19.12 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 31.33% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1812.00% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.121.00 1812 OPM %-0.9930.00 -PBDT3.012.31 30 PBT3.012.31 30 NP2.181.66 31

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

