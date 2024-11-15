Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1812.00% to Rs 19.12 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 31.33% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1812.00% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.121.00-0.9930.003.012.313.012.312.181.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News