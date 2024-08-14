Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 264.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.47% to Rs 2.79 croreNet profit of Alstone Textiles (India) rose 264.29% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.47% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.794.85 -42 OPM %91.4014.43 -PBDT2.550.70 264 PBT2.550.70 264 NP2.550.70 264
