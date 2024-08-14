Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 430.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.53% to Rs 21.52 crore

Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 430.93% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.53% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.5213.4937.6416.907.461.556.881.305.150.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp