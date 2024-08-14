Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 430.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 430.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 59.53% to Rs 21.52 crore

Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 430.93% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.53% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.5213.49 60 OPM %37.6416.90 -PBDT7.461.55 381 PBT6.881.30 429 NP5.150.97 431

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Interarch Building Products IPO: GMP jumps 43%; 6 Must-know facts from RHP

Arunachal's capital, Itanagar to get ropeway, electric buses soon

Stree 2: Cast, plot, runtime and release date; all you should know

WPI inflation cools to 3-month low of 2.04% in July as food prices decline

LIVE news: Supreme Court denies interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in CBI's excise policy probe

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story