Nifty September futures trade at premium

Reliance Inds, M&M and Eternal were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,682.20 a premium of 102.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,579.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 45.45 points or 0.18% to 24,579.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.18% to 11.18.

Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Eternal were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.